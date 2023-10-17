Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,128,140,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average of $99.90. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

