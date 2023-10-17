Intellectus Partners LLC Has $256,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

