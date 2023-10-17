Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.18.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $779.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.07% and a negative return on equity of 189.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

