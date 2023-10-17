International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IBM. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines stock opened at $139.19 on Friday. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,897 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

