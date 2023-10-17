International Paper (NYSE:IP) Position Lowered by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 2.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth about $1,463,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 15.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 20.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 2.5% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.10. 189,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

