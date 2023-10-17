Internet Computer Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.42 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $3.17 or 0.00011134 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $19.89 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00032657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00022926 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 508,129,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,940,192 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

