Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Raised by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.9% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $342,079,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11,616.8% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,299,000 after buying an additional 1,044,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.54. 18,952,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,270,969. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.08 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $366.99 and a 200 day moving average of $355.20.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

