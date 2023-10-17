Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 584.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $59.19. 1,035,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,214. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
