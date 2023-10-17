Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of XLG stock opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.91. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

