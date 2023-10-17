IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Short Interest Update

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 568,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 670,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of IPGP opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.78 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.14.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $1,076,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,303,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,006,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $103,353.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,851.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $1,076,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,303,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,006,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,606 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

