iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,552 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.49. 355,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,269. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average is $100.42. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.68.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.