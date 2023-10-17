iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 9.5% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. DAGCO Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,386. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

