iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,731,000 after acquiring an additional 111,108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $172.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.94 and a 200 day moving average of $182.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $167.46 and a twelve month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

