iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after buying an additional 454,688 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,622,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 808,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,016,000 after buying an additional 345,600 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.73. 187,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,659. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.45 and a 1 year high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

