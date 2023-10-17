iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Trimmed by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $104.80. 39,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,344. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.07 and a 52-week high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

