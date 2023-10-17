iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Raised by Triad Financial Advisors Inc.

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 558,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 16.2% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $39,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.26. The stock had a trading volume of 509,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,696. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average of $68.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $72.87.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
