Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JBL. Argus raised their price objective on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.00.

Get Jabil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $137.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $141.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.09.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $1,918,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,968,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $1,918,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,968,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,788 shares of company stock worth $23,470,805. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $384,818,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,528,000 after acquiring an additional 221,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.