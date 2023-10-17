Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.24

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.24 and last traded at $42.24, with a volume of 3219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $1,081,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 879.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 148,564 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 771,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,745 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 535,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,009,000 after buying an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

