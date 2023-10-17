Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $255,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 84.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $572.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $576.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

