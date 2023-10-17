JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.52. 4,109,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,987,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 17,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 63,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.