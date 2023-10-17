K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.74.
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
