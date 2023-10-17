Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $233.51

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $233.51 and last traded at $233.51, with a volume of 1210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Kadant Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.01.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.14 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.73, for a total value of $287,187.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,622.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.73, for a total value of $287,187.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,622.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 400 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $87,288.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,693. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Stories

