KBC Group NV Acquires 31,002 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,002 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 1.30% of SJW Group worth $28,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. State Street Corp grew its position in SJW Group by 216.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,211 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SJW Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after buying an additional 17,347 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SJW Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SJW Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

SJW Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SJW opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $83.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

