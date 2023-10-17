KBC Group NV Cuts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,301 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $20,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 275.6% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,011 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $899,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI opened at $199.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.94. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $137.51 and a 1 year high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

