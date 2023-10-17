KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.24% of GoDaddy worth $27,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in GoDaddy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

GDDY stock opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $85.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.92.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $387,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,567.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 6,125 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $459,436.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,880,417.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $387,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,567.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,858 shares of company stock worth $3,615,095 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

