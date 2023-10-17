KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,271 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $18,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,556,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after buying an additional 594,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,447,000 after acquiring an additional 348,105 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,290.3% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,078,000 after acquiring an additional 249,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 45.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after purchasing an additional 225,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $202.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.43. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $312.34.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

