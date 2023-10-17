KBC Group NV Has $23.58 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,021 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $23,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ODFL. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.29.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $412.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $412.46 and a 200 day moving average of $367.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.38 and a 12 month high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

