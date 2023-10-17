KBC Group NV Has $27.03 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,094 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.16% of PTC worth $27,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 84.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PTC by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,585.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,585.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $910,898. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.92.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $144.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.79 and a 1-year high of $152.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). PTC had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $542.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

