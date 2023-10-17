KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $23,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,793.95.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,602.75 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,249.36 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,525.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,529.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $40.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

