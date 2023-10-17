KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,908 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of CrowdStrike worth $24,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.3% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $187.67 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $190.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -457.73, a P/E/G ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.70.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

