KBC Group NV Purchases 5,021 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $18,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $148.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $156.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RSG

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.