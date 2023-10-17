KBC Group NV Raises Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,242 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $22,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $205.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.67 and its 200 day moving average is $221.36. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $187.29 and a 1-year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.81.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

