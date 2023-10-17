KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $20,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $469.64.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $431.66 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.14 and a fifty-two week high of $463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $433.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

