KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of Cardinal Health worth $23,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,560,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 26.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,027,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,280,000 after purchasing an additional 635,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.46. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $95.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at $918,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

