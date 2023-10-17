KBC Group NV Sells 378,437 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,848 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 378,437 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TJX opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average of $83.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

