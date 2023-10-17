KBC Group NV Sells 78,236 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 78,236 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $21,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

