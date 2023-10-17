KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,178 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $17,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $30,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $125.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

