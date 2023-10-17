Keg Royalties Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of TSE KEG.UN opened at C$12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.29. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$12.57 and a twelve month high of C$16.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.13. The stock has a market cap of C$146.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.36.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Keg Royalties Income Fund
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Chefs’ Warehouse is Cooking Up a Bargain
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is the Worst Case Scenario Price into Overstock?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Renewable Energy, Juiced Yield Make NEE a Long-Term Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.