Kellogg (NYSE:K) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 22nd Century Group restated an upgrade rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellogg from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on K

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $64.50.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $6,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,662,627.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $6,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,662,627.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 766,800 shares of company stock worth $45,599,306 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 237.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after buying an additional 199,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

