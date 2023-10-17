Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Kellogg by 42,578.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 1,603.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,686,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,981,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,610,000 after buying an additional 1,638,764 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $87,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.41. 627,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,157. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.50.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $6,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,662,627.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $6,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,662,627.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,176,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 766,800 shares of company stock worth $45,599,306 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

