Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.00

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, October 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85.
In other Kelly Partners Group news, insider Brett Kelly 14,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. 62.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. It operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. The company offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.
