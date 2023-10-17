Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $651.62 million, a P/E ratio of 460.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kelly Services by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Stories

