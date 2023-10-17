Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up about 5.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $15,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $129.46. 181,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,979. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.89 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day moving average of $150.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

