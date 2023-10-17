Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kingsway Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Performance

Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $187.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 56.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kingsway Financial Services

In other news, Director Charles L. Frischer purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 234,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 6,441 shares of company stock worth $53,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 4,215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 555.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 74,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

