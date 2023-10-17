KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Evexia Wealth LLC

Evexia Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. KLA comprises approximately 4.5% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock traded down $15.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $475.56. The stock had a trading volume of 83,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a one year low of $262.59 and a one year high of $520.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $478.95 and its 200 day moving average is $450.82.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.