Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.2% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $635.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $672.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $680.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $566.00 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

