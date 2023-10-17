Klingman & Associates LLC Has $252,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.05.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.