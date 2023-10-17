Klingman & Associates LLC Invests $235,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,989,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,090,000. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,310,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,147,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.66. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

