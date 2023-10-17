Konnect (KCT) Price Tops $0.0542 on Exchanges

Konnect (KCT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. One Konnect token can currently be bought for $0.0542 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $50,838.11 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded 48.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Konnect

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

