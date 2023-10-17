Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 71 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,266,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,959 shares of company stock worth $5,226,202 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX opened at $374.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $374.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.31. The stock has a market cap of $96.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

